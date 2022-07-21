Kyler Murray, Cardinals agree to lucrative contract extension after offseason drama

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals agreed to a massive five-year contract extension Thursday, ending any drama that occurred over the course of the offseason.

Murray signed a five-year extension, which will keep him in a Cardinals uniform through the 2028 season. The financial terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed. ESPN reported the deal is worth $230.5 million with $160 million guaranteed.

The deal comes just at the start of Murray’s fourth season with the Cardinals. He made his first playoff appearance during the 2021 season after an 11-6 season. The team lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card round 34-11. The Rams went on to win the Super Bowl.

Murray had appeared to be upset with how contract negotiations were going over the course of the offseason. He had not been eligible for an extension until the regular season ended. His agent said in February a contract proposal was sent to the Cardinals that was "in-line with the current QB market that compares his current results alongside relevant comps, lowers his 2022-23 salary cap to allow the team to re-sign other deserving teammates and add additional free-agents, and most importantly represents a real commitment from the organization to see if their ultimate goals align with his 2 above (consistently competing for championships and Kyler being their QB)."

Murray reaffirmed his commitment to the team in March, the last time he spoke to the media.

"I'm an Arizona Cardinal," he said, via the team’s website. "I've done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal."

Murray was the No. 1 overall draft pick of the Cardinals in 2019. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year that season. He has made two Pro Bowl appearances in three total years.

In 46 games, he’s recorded 11,480 yards with 70 touchdown passes and 48 interceptions.