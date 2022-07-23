Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Jake Paul says Lamar Jackson deservers more money than Kyler Murray

Murray's reported contract extension makes him the second-highest paid player in the NFL

By Dan Zaksheske | OutKick
With Arizona signing Kyler Murray to a massive contract extension this week that could reportedly be worth more than $230 million, there is one NFL quarterback left still waiting for his payday: Lamar Jackson.

We’ve detailed throughout the offseason that Jackson and the Ravens have engaged in talks on a deal, but nothing has been signed as of yet. Ravens veterans are set to report to training camp on Tuesday.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sidelines in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sidelines in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

One person who thinks Jackson deserves a new contract now – and a bigger one than Murray – is YouTube sensation-turned-professional fighter, Jake Paul. Paul told his 4.3 million Twitter followers on Friday that "Lamar Jackson deserves that Murray Money plus plus."

Jackson responded to Paul, calling him "my boy."

Although Jackson has said in the past that he’s content to play out the final year of his rookie deal and essentially bet on himself this upcoming season, this isn’t the first time he’s made public allusion to a new contract.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes during a game against the Cleveland Browns at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes during a game against the Cleveland Browns at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, Jackson and his agent changed their Twitter bios to a meme that read "I need $," something Jackson denied was related to his contract situation.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Jackson’s contract situation was described by owner Steve Biscotti as "unique as hell" when he was asked in March. Biscotti also stated that a new deal was unlikely to come this offseason.