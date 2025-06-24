Vikings tight end raves about JJ McCarthy, says quarterback 'has that switch' and 'insane' arm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The biggest question heading into training camp for the Minnesota Vikings revolves around quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the team's first-round pick who didn't get to touch the field during the regular season last year due to a torn meniscus.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell and the rest of the organization have been adamant that McCarthy, the Michigan Wolverines product, is their guy moving forward despite other options being on the table.

The team's words were backed by not signing a true veteran competitor that could overshadow McCarthy heading into the season, nor drafting a quarterback.

After completing mandatory minicamp, McCarthy has been impressing his teammates with what he can do on the field. He was in meeting rooms and on the sidelines all last season, but now he's the guy tight end T.J. Hockenson is already excited for everyone to see what he can do.

"That's my dog," Hockenson told Fox News Digital of McCarthy while attending the fifth annual Tight End University (TEU), the three-day summit run by NFL stars Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen. "He is one of the best people I have been around. Just a young guy that's hungry and wants to learn, he wants to get better. I mean, he’s making a trip down here soon, and so he wants to be great in this league and I respect that and he is willing to do the things and the hard things it takes to be great."

Hockenson truly believes McCarthy has a bright future in front of him, and he said he wants to be there "every step of the way to help him navigate and help him become who he can be" on and off the field.

But McCarthy is a year removed from competitive football, begging the question of what will the Vikings get exactly from the quarterback position.

Last season, O'Connell found all of Sam Darnold's strengths, as the ex-New York Jets third overall pick had a career season in Minnesota. Perhaps that's exactly what the Vikings are hoping happens with McCarthy as well.

Hockenson does believe he possesses what's needed to be great, though.

"He’s got that switch. He turns that on when he gets on the field," he explained. "You don’t really notice that when you're just hanging out and talking with him, but he really wants it. He really wants everything to be perfect, and he’s a perfectionist for sure, which is awesome. That is how you need to be as a quarterback in this league."

Hockenson also said McCarthy's "arm talent is insane," which was a knock by some evaluators coming out of college.

"You know, [the ball] zips on you and he can spin it. It's been a lot of fun to see him in OTAs, and [I] can't wait to get out there with him in camp and throughout the season."

In the meantime, Hockenson returned to TEU to continue strengthening his bond with his fellow tight ends across the league. It's easy for Hockenson, who lives just 15 minutes away in the offseason, so he makes it a point to come here, get work in, and learn among his peers who also want to get better.

"Coming here and having all the guys, it's good to be around Travis, be around George. I mean, I'm around [Kittle] every day, we're around each other every day. To see some of the guys off the field, and really make the connection, really meet them outside of football it's a lot of fun. So that's what I try to get out of it every year, learning some things on the field, some tidbits, helping guys each year, and then being able to make those connections and build relationships off the field with those guys."

