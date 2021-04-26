Kyle Shanahan on 49ers' plans for Jimmy Garoppolo: 'Can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive'

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had quite the response when asked by a reporter if quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will still be on the roster on Sunday.

"I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday," Shanahan said. "So I can’t guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday."

In late March, the 49ers acquired the No. 3 overall pick from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the No.12 pick, a third-round pick, and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. It was a move that signaled San Francisco was in the market for a quarterback.

Shanahan discussed the topic during his press conference with reporters saying that the team is "gonna get a starting quarterback" in the draft, but there have been so many conflicting reports as to who the 49ers are going to take.

ESPN reported that Shanahan wants Alabama’s Mac Jones, but general manager John Lynch has his sights set on Trey Lance out of North Dakota State. But that could easily be smoke and mirrors and the Niners could end up taking Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Shanahan threw another curveball when he said, "After going through the process, I feel good about five guys at three." So, Shanahan has made it clear that all options are on the table for the 49ers, and whichever direction they head down, it will certainly dictate how the rest of the draft shakes out.