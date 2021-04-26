Patriots looking to move up in NFL Draft, target Justin Fields: report

The New England Patriots are reportedly zeroing in on their quarterback of the future.

Assuming the Jacksonville Jaguars take Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, and the New York Jets follow that up by taking Zach Wilson of BYU with the second selection, the Patriots would be looking at Alabama’s Mac Jones, Trey Lance of North Dakota State, or Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly deciding between Jones and Lance at No. 3, which means the Patriots could potentially move up from the No. 15 spot to take one of the young quarterbacks.

According to the NFL Network, the Patriots, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles have called teams about moving into the top 10 of the draft. New England appears to be targeting Fields, the network stated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fields, along with Lawrence, Wilson, Lance and Jones, are considered to be the best quarterbacks in the class. In just eight games played last season, Fields threw for 2,100 yards with 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He added 383 yards on the ground with five more scores.

If the Patriots move up to take Fields, they have the luxury of sitting him behind current starter Cam Newton for a season before he takes over under center next year.