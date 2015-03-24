Expand / Collapse search
Kyle Seager's 3-run homer, Chris Young's pitching propels Seattle to 5-1 win over Padres

By | Associated Press
    San Diego Padres second baseman Alexi Amarista leaps to get out of the way of sliding Seattle Mariners' James Jones (99) at second base in the fourth inning in a baseball game Monday, June 16, 2014, in Seattle.

    San Diego Padres shortstop Everth Cabrera runs past a number "19" etched into the infield to honor former Padres' Tony Gwynn in the first inning during a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Monday, June 16, 2014, in Seattle. It was announced earlier Monday that Gwynn, who had more than 3,100 hits during a career spanning two decades, died at age 54 following a battle with oral cancer.

SEATTLE – On a somber day for the Padres organization following the death of Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn at age 54, San Diego lost 5-1 to the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

Kyle Seager hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Brad Miller added a solo shot, and Seattle's Chris Young threw six shutout innings against his former team.

Gwynn died earlier Monday of oral cancer, a disease he attributed to years of chewing tobacco.

San Diego was shut out by Young (6-4) and a pair of relievers until Carlos Quentin hit a solo homer leading off the ninth.

Seager's homer came on a 3-0 pitch from San Diego starter Tyson Ross (6-6).

Robinson Cano added an RBI double as Seattle scored all five runs in the first two innings.