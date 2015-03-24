Kyle Seager's 3-run homer, Chris Young's pitching propels Seattle to 5-1 win over Padres

next Image 1 of 2

On a somber day for the Padres organization following the death of Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn at age 54, San Diego lost 5-1 to the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

Kyle Seager hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Brad Miller added a solo shot, and Seattle's Chris Young threw six shutout innings against his former team.

Gwynn died earlier Monday of oral cancer, a disease he attributed to years of chewing tobacco.

San Diego was shut out by Young (6-4) and a pair of relievers until Carlos Quentin hit a solo homer leading off the ninth.

Seager's homer came on a 3-0 pitch from San Diego starter Tyson Ross (6-6).

Robinson Cano added an RBI double as Seattle scored all five runs in the first two innings.