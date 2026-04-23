Mike Vrabel stepping away from Patriots indefinitely to seek counseling amid Dianna Russini controversy

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, embroiled in a controversy involving his relationship with former NFL reporter Dianna Russini, is stepping away from the team indefinitely to seek counseling and be with his family.

The news, first reported by ESPN, means Vrabel will miss part of the NFL Draft that begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday. Vrabel will be away from the team the entire day on Saturday.

Saturday is the day the NFL Draft will conduct rounds 4 through 7. The Patriots currently own eight picks in those rounds, including two in the fourth round.

Club executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf will be orchestrating the entire draft for the Patriots along with vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden. Even if Vrabel is available by phone for input, it obviously won't be the same for the Patriots as it was in the 2025 draft, the coach's first with the team.

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"As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them," Vrabel said in a statement released to ESPN.

"In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.

"I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result."

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While it may seem like this is good news because Vrabel obviously sees a problem he needs to address, the timing of his separation from the team suggests the situation is dire and needs immediate attention regardless of the NFL calendar.

It should be noted the Patriots also just started their offseason program this week and that will continue next week, possibly without Vrabel.

The counseling is apparently a step Vrabel is taking to improve himself but also save his marriage.

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Vrabel plans to be with his wife Jennifer and his two sons outside of Massachusetts, ESPN reported.

Vrabel and Jennifer have been married since 1999. In 2024 they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a trip to Italy. The couple met while both were student-athletes at Ohio State University.

It’s been a rough month for Vrabel, albeit because he brought it upon himself.

Days after returning from the NFL annual meeting in Phoenix on March 31, Vrabel was contacted by the New York Post seeking comment on the fact the paper was in possession of seemingly compromising photos of the coach and Russini, who worked for The Athletic at the time as an NFL reporter.

The coach and reporter spent time together in Sedona, Arizona prior to the league meetings at an adults resort, where they were photographed sunbathing by a pool, in a hot tub, at a bar, and on the rooftop of a bungalow holding hands and embracing.

Both Vrabel and Russini, who is also married, denied any wrongdoing. The coach called the idea "laughable."

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No one was laughing whenThe Athletic launched an investigation into its reporter’s behavior, which led to her resignation, and Vrabel was forced to speak with his family, Patriots' ownership and his players about the trip.

He spoke to reporters about the situation on Tuesday, making his first public comments about the matter.

Vrabel didn’t explain what happened and didn’t admit or deny anything about his relationship with Russini.

But he admitted talking with the people he values has been hard.

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"I've had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players," he said.

It seems the difficult conversations are not over.