Alabama QB Ty Simpson says faith in Jesus Christ fuels confidence heading into 2026 NFL Draft

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Confidence exudes from Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson when he’s on the field, and that carried over to the pre-NFL Draft process.

Simpson has steadfastly supported himself when asked if he can be a starting quarterback in this league, and he feels he has the first-round talent to do so.

Before he learns where he goes in the NFL Draft, whether it’s Thursday night in the first round or beyond, Simpson spoke with Fox News Digital about where his patented confidence comes from.

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"I think it goes with my faith," he said, while discussing his partnership with Toyota ahead of the draft. "My faith is very important to me. I fully believe that my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ died on the cross for my sins, and knowing that football is just a minor stepping stone in why I’m on this earth. I feel like I’m on this earth for a bigger reason, to get people together to spread the word. The fact that I can do that on a huge stage, the Lord has blessed me in so many ways, that just gives me confidence.

"I get to play a kid’s game for fun, but I also know that everybody’s watching every move that I make. Understanding that I can impact so many people’s lives by spreading the good news."

Simpson, who spent all four of his college seasons at Alabama, embodies the "Faith, Family, Football" motto, as he also talked about his hometown of Martin, Tennessee.

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No matter where his NFL journey may take him, he will always be repping the place that made him who he is.

"I think that being able to impact my community is something I really look forward to because I know how much my community means to me," he said when asked about charitable work off the field in the city he ends up in. "Martin, Tennessee is a special place. It’s where I grew up. The 713-area code, we take pride in it. We always say in our household, ‘Martin made.’ So, it’s something where I look forward to, wherever I end up, to be able to give back to my community."

Simpson showcased his desire to give back Wednesday night in Pittsburgh, joining fellow NFL Draft prospect wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, Steelers receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and members of the U.S. Women’s National Flag Football team at Toyota’s NFL Draft Flag Football Training Camp for Pittsburgh-area high school girls. He was wearing the coach’s hat, helping coordinate drills and share some of his quarterback wisdom before preparing for the draft on Thursday night.

"My sister was a basketball player and softball player growing up, so it’s really exciting and awesome to see Toyota put a spotlight on girls in sports," Simpson added.

Toyota also covered NFL FLAG fall registration kit fees for current players in the Pittsburgh Flag Football League coed youth and high school girls leagues as part of this activation before the live draft in the city.

Simpson waited until his fourth season to finally take the reins of the Alabama offense, and he made the best of the situation. He threw for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns and only five interceptions across 15 games for the Crimson Tide. But the 6-foot-2, 211-pound quarterback, who has gotten comparisons to Mac Jones, a fellow Alabama alum, is all over the place in terms of mock drafts.

In short, not even Simpson has an idea where he might end up when the draft begins. But no matter where he goes, Simpson knows he can make an impact.

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And it starts with his faith.

"The first round is great, [but] any time you get drafted is great. There’s so many different players that are great at my position that are from each different round of the NFL. So, I’m in the mindset of wherever I go, whenever that will be, I’m gonna put my best foot forward. Trust the process and be the best player I can be."

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