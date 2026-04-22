Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Seattle Seahawks

Recent Super Bowl champion Shane Lemieux retires at just 28

The 28-year-old offensive lineman shared the surprising life update on his LinkedIn page on Tuesday

By Mark Harris Fox News
close
NFL Draft Chaos: Who Goes Where?! | OutKick The Show w/ Clay Travis Video

NFL Draft Chaos: Who Goes Where?! | OutKick The Show w/ Clay Travis

The 2026 NFL Draft is upon us. Clay takes us through ALL things NFL Draft, are the Cardinals bluffing about wanting Jeremiyah Love?

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shane Lemieux, an NFL offensive lineman who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, has announced that he is retiring.

Lemieux, a fifth-round pick by the New York Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft, shared the surprising life update on his LinkedIn page on Tuesday. The 28-year-old pointed to the five surgeries he’s undergone during his playing career as a driving force that led him to his decision.

NNew York Giants guard Shane Lemieuxew York Giants guard Shane Lemieux

New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux (66) during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.  (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

"After graduating from the University of Oregon and being drafted by the New York Giants, I had dreams of a 10+ year, All-Pro career," Lemieux wrote. "I believed I could get there. But after 5 surgeries and more time in the training room than on the field, the game started to look different to me. That is why I am deciding to step away with the health that I have.

ELI MANNING FIRES BACK AMID DEBATE COMPARING EX-GIANTS STAR TO FALCONS GREAT MATT RYAN

"While I didn’t achieve that goal, the lessons I learned through the injuries, the releases, and finally getting back on the field mean more to me going forward than any accolade ever could have. And the relationships built along the way have been the most impactful of all."

New York Giants offensive guard Shane Lemieux

New York Giants offensive guard Shane Lemieux (66) looks on in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants on Sept. 20, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.  (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lemieux spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Giants and started nine games during his rookie campaign.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

In 2021, Lemieux underwent season-ending surgery to repair his left knee’s patella tendon. The following year, he injured a toe during the preseason and was ultimately placed on season-long injured reserve in December. In 2023, Lemieux tore his biceps during an October practice and managed to play just 27 snaps during the season.

Shane Lemieux #66 of the New Orleans Saints

Shane Lemieux #66 of the New Orleans Saints looks on from the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers during the second of of a preseason game at Levi's Stadium on Aug.18, 2024, in Santa Clara, California.  (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

2026 NFL DRAFT ODDS: BACK DAVID BAILEY AS NO. 2 PICK, JEREMIYAH LOVE TO GIANTS

After a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints in 2024 and 2025, Lemieux inked a deal with Seattle in September 2025 to join the Seahawks’ practice squad. He did not feature in a game for the Seahawks a season ago.

What’s next for Lemieux, who will turn 29 in May, is unclear, but the former first-team All-American signed off on his retirement announcement with a motivating message.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am thankful for the game. I’ve dedicated my life to football, and it has rewarded me immensely," Lemieux wrote. "But I’ve always seen myself as more than a football player, and I’m ready to show the world just that."

Mark Harris is a writer for OutKick.

Close modal

Continue