Recent Super Bowl champion Shane Lemieux retires at just 28

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Shane Lemieux, an NFL offensive lineman who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, has announced that he is retiring.

Lemieux, a fifth-round pick by the New York Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft, shared the surprising life update on his LinkedIn page on Tuesday. The 28-year-old pointed to the five surgeries he’s undergone during his playing career as a driving force that led him to his decision.

"After graduating from the University of Oregon and being drafted by the New York Giants, I had dreams of a 10+ year, All-Pro career," Lemieux wrote. "I believed I could get there. But after 5 surgeries and more time in the training room than on the field, the game started to look different to me. That is why I am deciding to step away with the health that I have.

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"While I didn’t achieve that goal, the lessons I learned through the injuries, the releases, and finally getting back on the field mean more to me going forward than any accolade ever could have. And the relationships built along the way have been the most impactful of all."

Lemieux spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Giants and started nine games during his rookie campaign.

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In 2021, Lemieux underwent season-ending surgery to repair his left knee’s patella tendon. The following year, he injured a toe during the preseason and was ultimately placed on season-long injured reserve in December. In 2023, Lemieux tore his biceps during an October practice and managed to play just 27 snaps during the season.

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After a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints in 2024 and 2025, Lemieux inked a deal with Seattle in September 2025 to join the Seahawks’ practice squad. He did not feature in a game for the Seahawks a season ago.

What’s next for Lemieux, who will turn 29 in May, is unclear, but the former first-team All-American signed off on his retirement announcement with a motivating message.

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"I am thankful for the game. I’ve dedicated my life to football, and it has rewarded me immensely," Lemieux wrote. "But I’ve always seen myself as more than a football player, and I’m ready to show the world just that."