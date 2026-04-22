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Dallas Cowboys

Bill Clinton crashes Jerry Jones' Cowboys predraft press conference in surprise appearance

Jones called Clinton a wonderful president and friend

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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It’s not every day that a Dallas Cowboys press conference gets interrupted, let alone by a former president of the United States.

Former President Bill Clinton crashed the Cowboys pre-draft press conference on Wednesday.

Jones turned to his left when he heard the commotion and started laughing, "Look at this right here, come in this house," Jones said.

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Former President Bill Clinton speaking onstage at the Clinton Global Initiative meeting

Former President Bill Clinton speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative September 2023 Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on Sept. 18, 2023. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative)

Clinton walked into the room and said that he is "negotiating the draft," with a laugh. Jones made his way off the podium to greet Clinton, and tripped getting over to him.

"He’s been a wonderful, not only president, but a friend over the years, and really happy to have you here today," Jones said.

Clinton said he was glad to see Jones and wished him a good draft day. Jones then went on to explain his relationship with the media and why they are so important to him.

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Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones standing on the field pointing to the crowd at MetLife Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the field pointing to the crowd before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025. (Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images)

"They've spent their life and elected to spend their life in sport and that's why they're here. And they could have been doctors or lawyers, "Jones said. "And so when they pick my you know what, and they do, I say guys ‘We're actually cousins because we both elected to spend our years in sports around here.’ So be a little sweeter if you wish."

"And that goes there but great bunch of folks, they do a great job and they're a big part of what sports and NFL is about and this unquestionably will be the largest press conference going on in the NFL today."

Clinton’s appearance will only add to the attention the Cowboys are receiving heading into the draft. The Cowboys have the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks in the NFL Draft, making them one of six teams that own multiple picks in the first round.

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Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looking on at AT&T Stadium

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 28, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

Jones stated the Cowboys are open to using their two picks to trade up or even trade down during a press conference last week.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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