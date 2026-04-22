Cowboys announce decision on George Pickens' contract status as he seeks major deal

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It appears that another Dallas Cowboys star's days with the team might be numbered.

George Pickens broke out in 2025 after being traded to Dallas from the Pittsburgh Steelers, which has prompted talks of quite the hefty contract.

However, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that Pickens likely won't be getting one from the team any time soon.

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"We’ve made a decision that we’re going to have George Pickens (play under the franchise tag). There won’t be negotiations on a long-term deal," Jones told reporters on Wednesday, via The Athletic.

The Cowboys gave Pickens the franchise tag, which he has not signed, earlier this offseason.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that he and Jerry Jones had a "good" meeting with the receiver, despite the younger Jones saying Pickens' status for the team's offseason program is up in the air.

Schottenheimer, though, said he "expect[s] that [Pickens] will be around."

In an interview during Super Bowl LX Week, CeeDee Lamb said he "absolutely" wanted his teammate to get his payday, specifically by the Cowboys.

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"Let's make that happen," he said.

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin echoed similar sentiments.

"You got to go and sign George Pickens, and you got to do it early so he can get to training camp and get that second year in," Irvin said to Fox News Digital.

Contract issues became a reason why the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers just before last season began.

Pickens showed out with the best marks of his career in 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. The Cowboys placed the tag on Pickens, considering he was set to be a free agent - the Steelers had not exercised Pickens' fifth-year option before trading him.

Pickens made just over $1.6 million last season, but Spotrac has his market value at over $30 million annually.

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With Pickens opposite Lamb, Prescott's 4,552 yards were the second-most of his career, and he led the NFL with 404 completed passes.