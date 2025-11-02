Kyle Larson steals NASCAR Cup Series Championship, delivers heartbreak for Denny Hamlin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kyle Larson was well behind Denny Hamlin as the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race was coming down to the final laps on Sunday evening at Phoenix Raceway, but fellow contender William Byron caused a caution when one of his tires blew.

Larson went to the pits to get some fresh tires and the quick stop allowed him to get better track position, whereas Hamlin’s stop was slower and he fell from first place all the way back to 10th. In overtime, with two laps to go, Larson got a good jump and was able to hold off Hamlin to secure the second NASCAR Cup Series Championship of his career.

Hamlin led 208 laps and was in the lead when the caution came out. He told NBC he was really hoping that a caution flag wasn’t going to come out in the final laps. Unfortunately, the hopes were crushed.

He looked shocked as the NBC cameras showed him sitting in his No. 11 Toyota. He won six races during the year, but failed to finish ahead of Larson to secure what would have been the first championship of his career.

Instead, it was Larson, who did just enough to hold the trophy at the end. He had three wins on the year and held his own in the playoffs to become one of the Championship Four drivers. He didn’t lead any laps in the championship race.

Byron, who won the Martinsville race to get into the championship, finished in 33rd. He led 52 laps and gave Hamlin the biggest run for his money for most of the race.

Briscoe finished in 18th. He led three laps.

Ryan Blaney won the race itself. He finished ahead of Brad Keselowski and Larson. Joey Logano and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five.

Larson became the third Hendrick Motorsports driver to win multiple NASCAR Cup Series titles, joining Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson.

Hamlin has 60 wins in his career, but has yet to win a Cup Series title.