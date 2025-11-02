Expand / Collapse search
Nascar

Sydney Sweeney revs up race fans with speech before NASCAR's championship race

Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson are competing for championship

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Sydney Sweeney stuns in sheer dress on the red carpet Video

Sydney Sweeney stuns in sheer dress on the red carpet

Sweeney appears at Variety’s 2025 Power of Women at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Oct. 29, 2025. (CelebrityFootage/Shutterstock)

Sydney Sweeney got racing fans’ hearts racing on Sunday before the green flag was waved at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

Sweeney came out on the stage holding a checkered flag and reminded William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe what winning will mean for their legacies.

Sydney Sweeney in Georgia

Sydney Sweeney poses for a portrait at the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 27, 2025 in Savannah, Georgia. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SCAD)

"Most days, this checkered flag means victory, but today, it means something more," she said. "A dream realized, a life changed, a name that will never be forgotten. In my new film ‘Christy,’ I play a warrior. A fighter who refused to quit. ‘Christy’ is about grit, about determination – the same spirit that it takes to make it to the Championship Four.

"So, to our future champion, remember what this flag stands for. You’re not just another driver, you’re a NASCAR champion."

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the 2025 AFI FEST - "Christy" Premiere at TCL Chinese Theater on Oct. 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Sweeney will play boxer Christy Martin in her new film. The movie takes a look back at the legendary fighter’s career and her husband’s attempt to murder her in 2010. The movie is set to be released later this week.

The actress sported a racing jacket, boots and shorts as she walked into the Avondale, Arizona racetrack.

She recently spoke out about navigating the challenges that come with being a Hollywood film star.

"I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t," she told Variety. "So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a sex symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good, and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong.’

Sydney Sweeney

Actress Sydney Sweeney gave a speech at a NASCAR race. (Getty Images)

"And I hope that I can inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got and feel good because you shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room."

Fox News’ Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

