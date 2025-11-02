Sydney Sweeney revs up race fans with speech before NASCAR's championship race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney got racing fans’ hearts racing on Sunday before the green flag was waved at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

Sweeney came out on the stage holding a checkered flag and reminded William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe what winning will mean for their legacies.

"Most days, this checkered flag means victory, but today, it means something more," she said. "A dream realized, a life changed, a name that will never be forgotten. In my new film ‘Christy,’ I play a warrior. A fighter who refused to quit. ‘Christy’ is about grit, about determination – the same spirit that it takes to make it to the Championship Four.

"So, to our future champion, remember what this flag stands for. You’re not just another driver, you’re a NASCAR champion."

Sweeney will play boxer Christy Martin in her new film. The movie takes a look back at the legendary fighter’s career and her husband’s attempt to murder her in 2010. The movie is set to be released later this week.

The actress sported a racing jacket, boots and shorts as she walked into the Avondale, Arizona racetrack.

She recently spoke out about navigating the challenges that come with being a Hollywood film star.

"I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t," she told Variety. "So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a sex symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good, and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong.’

"And I hope that I can inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got and feel good because you shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room."

Fox News’ Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.