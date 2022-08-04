Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

Mall of America shooting: Kyle Busch's wife says family is safe after fleeing

The mall will be shut down the rest of the day

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his family were at the Mall of America during a shooting Thursday, but they report they are safe. 

"If you are seeing the news … we got out and are safe," Busch's wife Samantha wrote on her Instagram story.

The family was enjoying rides at the mall's theme park a couple of hours before the shooting.

Busch and his son can briefly be seen running from the chaos in this video from Andy Paras, news director of FOX 55 Fort Wayne.

MALL OF AMERICA SECURE AFTER SHOTS FIRED IN ‘ISOLATED INCIDENT’

Samantha, Kyle and son Brexton Locke celebrate Busch's April win in Texas.

Samantha, Kyle and son Brexton Locke celebrate Busch's April win in Texas. (AP)

The Bloomington, Minnesota, mall was under lockdown due to a "confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space."

Despite the mall being deemed secure by police, it will be shut down the rest of the day.

Kyle Busch walks from the garage area after a practice session for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway May 31, 2019, in Long Pond, Pa. 

Kyle Busch walks from the garage area after a practice session for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway May 31, 2019, in Long Pond, Pa.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The suspect fled on foot and has not been caught by police. Victims have not been located, according to Bloomington police.