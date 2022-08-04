Mall of America shooting: Kyle Busch's wife says family is safe after fleeing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his family were at the Mall of America during a shooting Thursday, but they report they are safe.

"If you are seeing the news … we got out and are safe," Busch's wife Samantha wrote on her Instagram story.

The family was enjoying rides at the mall's theme park a couple of hours before the shooting.

Busch and his son can briefly be seen running from the chaos in this video from Andy Paras, news director of FOX 55 Fort Wayne.

The Bloomington, Minnesota, mall was under lockdown due to a "confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space."

Despite the mall being deemed secure by police, it will be shut down the rest of the day.

The suspect fled on foot and has not been caught by police. Victims have not been located, according to Bloomington police.