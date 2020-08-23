Kobe Bryant honored on his birthday by many across sports world

Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash back in January, would have turned 42 on Sunday, and many public figures across the world paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, posted an emotional message on her Instagram lauding her late husband.

“Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain,” Vanessa Bryant wrote. “I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything thrown my way. Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong.”

LeBron James, Sabrina Ionescu, and Paul Gasol were among the many athletes who dedicated a post to Bryant. James posted a video on his Instagram of him singing “Happy Birthday” to Bryant at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

“Happy Bday my brother!! Miss you man!! #LongLive🐍 #GoneButNeverEverForgotten💜💛,” James wrote.

The Lakers posted multiple tributes on their social media accounts as well.

Here is some of the other reaction across the sports world honoring Bryant: