Knicks ride losing streak after Zohran Mamdani shouts out Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks have gone winless since New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani made a viral reference to star point guard Jalen Brunson during the mayor's inauguration speech Jan. 1.

The Knicks dropped their fourth straight Monday with a lopsided 121-90 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Their skid began with a close two-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs Dec. 31. Mamdani delivered his speech early the next day, and the Knicks have gone 0-3 since, with losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and under-.500 Atlanta Hawks.

Many social media users have pointed out the Knicks haven't managed to win since the speech reference, including comedian Michael Rapaport.

Around nine minutes into Mamdani's speech Jan. 1, he proclaimed "excellence is no longer the exception," adding that the city "expects greatness" from "our point guard at Madison Square Garden." During that remark, the mayor covered his face with his hand, appearing to replicate Brunson's celebration but then transitioned the gesture into a wipe of his face.

Images of the moment spread across social media, with some Knicks fans appreciating the reference. But many others in the city and around the country criticized Mamdani for his democratic socialist agenda.

HOURS AFTER TAKING OFFICE, NYC MAYOR MAMDANI TARGETS LANDLORDS, MOVES TO INTERVENE IN PRIVATE BANKRUPTCY CASE

Former Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Manno was one of the many to criticize Mamdani, suggesting Brunson will "loathe" the new mayor.

"The Captain is gonna loathe this clown soon as he learns how much of his next contract will be going to support those who don’t feel the need to work in that corrupt city," Manno wrote in a response to the clip on X.

However, other users praised Mamdani for the gesture and reference during the speech.

Brunson received 27 write-in votes during the recent mayoral election.

In October, the Knicks sent a cease-and-desist letter to Mamdani's campaign after he used a logo similar to the team’s for a campaign ad, Fox News Digital confirmed at the time.

Mamdani posted the logo on Instagram with the caption, "This is our year. This is our time. #NewYorkForever." The location for the post was Madison Square Garden. It has since been deleted.

In a statement, the Knicks made it clear they "do not endorse Mr. Mamdani for Mayor."

"The NY Knicks have sent NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani a cease-and-desist letter for using the NY Knicks logo to promote his candidacy. The Knicks want to make it clear that we do not endorse Mr. Mamdani for Mayor, and we object to his use of our copyrighted logo. We will pursue all legal remedies to enforce our rights."