LeBron James' agent says he 'won't be traded' after report said Lakers were looking to move him

It looks like LeBron James will be staying in Los Angeles.

A report circulated on Thursday that the NBA's all-time points leader was at "the top of the Lakers list" to trade ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline.

The speculation began shortly after James posted on X, formerly Twitter, an emoji of an hourglass, sending the platform into a frenzy.

However, James' longtime agent, Rich Paul, shut down any rumors that the superstar would be on a new team next week.

"LeBron won't be traded, and we aren't asking to be," Paul told ESPN.

James' Lakers are currently 25-25 and in ninth place in the Western Conference as the talent level in the NBA continues to skyrocket.

Los Angeles was in a similar spot at last year's deadline, but management made a flurry of moves that improved the team and got them all the way to the Western Conference Finals, even as a No. 7 seed, before losing to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

James is averaging 24.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game this season, and was named to his record 20th All-Star Game last week.

James, 39, has a $51.4 million player option for next season, for which he has until June 29 to accept or decline. It's expected that he will try to keep playing until his son, Bronny, comes into the league. Bronny is currently a freshman at USC and is eligible to enter this year's NBA Draft.

Ironically, James will face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, and given their success, many were speculating that they could be involved in trade talks for James.

Ninth place in the West currently puts the Lakers in the play-in tournament, which they participated in last year and in 2021.

