Klay Thompson, Devin Booker's trash talking leads to technicals, Warriors star receives first ejection

Thompson had a rough shooting night in the Warriors' loss

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tensions ran hot between players from the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night as a war of words between Klay Thompson and Devin Booker led to technical fouls and eventually one ejection.

The trash-talking got a bit heated in the third quarter, which eventually led to Thompson getting into it with an official and receiving the first ejection of his NBA career. At one point during the argument, it appeared Thompson held up four fingers to signify the Warriors’ four championships.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, #11, and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, #1, talk to each other during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Thompson did not speak to the media after the team’s 134-105 loss to the Suns. He was 1-for-8 shooting, including 0-for-5 from three-point range.

"I love Klay Thompson, I have for a really long time," Booker said. "But that doesn't excuse us from being competitive and talking to each other. I've always admired his game, how he plays on both sides of the ball, and obviously the rings speak for themselves. But I'm going to bring it every time."

Draymond Green, Steve Kerr, Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton were among those who received technicals during the Western Conference matchup.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson drives past Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, #25, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Phoenix.  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

"I'm not one to get into what guys are taking about on the floor. There was chirping on both ends," Green said.

Booker led the Suns with 34 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Ayton had 16 points and 14 rebounds. Five Suns players were in double figures, including Jock Landale, who finished with 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, #1, face off during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Phoenix.  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Phoenix moved to 3-1 with the win. Golden State fell to 2-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.