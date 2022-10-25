Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota Timberwolves
Published

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns doesn't like Anthony Edwards' diet: 'We're high-level athletes'

Edwards held up Popeyes during a past press conference after a game

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the San Antonio Spurs on the second leg of their back-to-back on Monday, and star guard Anthony Edwards, who had just nine points in 35 minutes, took a lot of the blame for the loss.

Karl-Anthony Towns took some blame for his teammates’ diet, too.

When asked about Edwards' comments about being ready physically for back-to-backs, Towns said that he needs to help Edwards with his diet

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards (1) embraces teammate Karl-Anthony Towns on April 16, 2022, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards (1) embraces teammate Karl-Anthony Towns on April 16, 2022, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Maybe I can do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body, diet and everything. That will be on me. I know you all think it’s funny up here when he talks about Popeyes and all that s---. That doesn’t make me happy to hear. We’re high-level athletes," Towns said.

Edwards has shown his affinity for fast food, specifically Popeyes as Towns pointed out.

NBA ALL-STAR KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS SAYS HEALTH SCARE LANDED HIM IN THE HOSPITAL

During a press conference in the past, Edwards showed his Popeyes in hand while fielding questions from reporters.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) talks to Anthony Edwards during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 14, 2022, at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) talks to Anthony Edwards during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 14, 2022, at Target Center in Minneapolis. (Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)

But after social media caught wind of Towns’ comments, the superstar center made sure to say on Twitter that he isn’t "hearing any outside noise."

NBA FINES TIMBERWOLVES' ANTHONY EDWARDS $40,000 FOR USING ‘OFFENSIVE AND DEROGATORY LANGUAGE’ ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Towns just edges Edwards in points per game on the T-Wolves this season, with 20.3 to the guard’s 20.0 in four contests. But Edwards is shooting 43.2% from the field to Towns’ 41.0%.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns (32) of the Minnesota Timberwolves are shown on April 23, 2022, at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns (32) of the Minnesota Timberwolves are shown on April 23, 2022, at Target Center in Minneapolis. (David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s still early in the season, but Towns, being the leader of the locker room in Minnesota, wants his teammates to be locked in. That includes what’s on the menu each day.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.