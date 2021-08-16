Kings' Chimezie Metu ejected from Summer League game after punching Mavs' Eugene Omoruyi

A Summer League matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks took an unexpected turn on Sunday after Kings’ center Chimezie Metu took a swing at Eugene Omoruyi after a hard foul.

Metu, 24, went up for a dunk with just minutes left in the fourth quarter when the Mavs rookie appeared to shove him while he was in the air, forcing him off balance and to the ground.

In an instant, Metu got up and charged at Omoruyi, punching him in the head. Teammates and officials jumped in to separate the two but that would be the end of the game for both players.

Omoruyi and Metu were ejected from the game – Omoruyi with a Flagrant 2 and Metu with a punching foul.

Metu’s reaction could have something to do with a similar incident that took place back in February when he broke his wrist after getting pulled off the rim following a big dunk on Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas.

He sustained a right wrist fracture and was out for almost six weeks because of it.