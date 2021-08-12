NBA All-Star Andre Drummond saves 2-year-old son who fell into pool: 'A parent's worst nightmare'

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond shared the terrifying moment his toddler fell into a pool and his quick reaction just seconds later that saved the 2-year-old's life.

The two-time NBA All-Star shared a home surveillance video to Twitter on Thursday that showed the moment his son Deon fell into a pool at home, something he called "a parents worst nightmare."

The boy is seen sitting on the edge of the pool with adults surrounding him but in just a quick second he falls in. In the blink of an eye, Drummond jumps in -- clothes, shoes and all -- and pulls his son out.

Hopefully, he didn’t have his phone on him.

"NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES," Drummond said of the 32-second clip, adding that no one got injured.

