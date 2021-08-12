Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia 76ers
Published

NBA All-Star Andre Drummond saves 2-year-old son who fell into pool: 'A parent's worst nightmare'

Drummond, 28, signed with 76ers earlier this month

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond shared the terrifying moment his toddler fell into a pool and his quick reaction just seconds later that saved the 2-year-old's life. 

The two-time NBA All-Star shared a home surveillance video to Twitter on Thursday that showed the moment his son Deon fell into a pool at home, something he called "a parents worst nightmare." 

RUSSEL WESTBROOK EAGER TO HELP LEBRON IN LAKERS HOMECOMING 

The boy is seen sitting on the edge of the pool with adults surrounding him but in just a quick second he falls in. In the blink of an eye, Drummond jumps in -- clothes, shoes and all -- and pulls his son out. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hopefully, he didn’t have his phone on him. 

"NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES," Drummond said of the 32-second clip, adding that no one got injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Drummond, 28, signed with the 76ers earlier this month after finishing last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He spent the majority of his career in Detroit before a short stint with the Cavs. He joins the Sixers, where he'll serve as backup to All-Star center Joel Embiid.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.