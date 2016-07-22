Key anniversaries at the PGA Championship

A look at key anniversaries in PGA Championship history:

100 years ago (1916): Jim Barnes of England won the inaugural PGA Championship at Siwanoy Country Club, coming from one hole behind with three to play for a 1-up victory over Jock Hutchison. He won $500 and the Wanamaker Trophy. All the semifinalists — Barnes, Hutchison, Walter Hagen and Willie MacFarlane went on to win majors. The PGA Championship, after its debut, was not played again until 1919 because of World War I.

75 years ago (1941): Vic Ghezzi won his first major at Cherry Hills, going the distance to beat Lloyd Mangrum in the semifinals and then going 38 holes to defeat defending champion Byron Nelson. It was the last championship match that went extra holes (the PGA switched to stroke play in 1958). It also was the last full field for the PGA Championship until after World War II. Seven of the eight quarterfinalists finished their careers with a major title.

50 years ago (1966): Firestone Country Club was plenty tough 50 years ago as no one broke par. Al Geiberger won his only major by closing with a 72 to finish at 280 for a four-shot victory over Dudley Wysong. Jack Nicklaus, who would win his fourth PGA Championship nine years later at Firestone, didn't break par all week and was 12 behind. Geiberger presents a rare case in which winning a major is not what made him famous. Eleven years later, he became the first PGA Tour player to shoot 59.

25 years ago (1991): PGA Tour rookie John Daly was the ninth alternate, and by the time he drove through the night to Indiana, he was in for Nick Price. Daly took it from there. In what remains one of the great introductions in golf, Daly overpowered Crooked Stick with a 67 in the second round to take the lead, and no one took it back the rest of the way. He won by three shots over Bruce Lietzke. So began a career that remains as unpredictable now as it was then.

20 years ago (1996): Kenny Perry, the local from Kentucky, thought he had this won until a bogey from the rough on the final hole and a two-shot swing when Mark Brooks made birdie as Perry was in the broadcast booth. In the sudden-death playoff, Perry again found the rough to the left and made bogey, giving Brooks his first and only major championship. Perry eventually was able to celebrate at Valhalla Golf Club 12 years later as part of a winning Ryder Cup team for the Americans.

10 years ago (2006): Tiger Woods became the first player to win multiple majors in consecutive years. A month after his emotional win in the British Open, he was ruthless as ever with a 4-under 68 in the final round at Medinah for a five-shot victory over Shaun Micheel and his 12th major, second only to the 18 won by Jack Nicklaus. Woods became the first player to win the PGA twice on the same course. He also win at Medinah in 1999.