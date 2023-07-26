Kevin Durant says he asked NBA commissioner to take marijuana off banned substances list

As the country has loosened its regulations for marijuana use, so too, have professional sports leagues.

Weed is legal in MLB, the NFL has relaxed its once strict rules on the plant, and the NBA has stopped testing for it.

The NBA's new collective bargaining agreement allows players to promote and invest in the cannabis industry, and one NBA superstar says he played a major role into that decision.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kevin Durant said he met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and "advocated for him to take marijuana off the banned substance list."

"I just felt like it was becoming a thing around the country, around the world, that this stigma behind it wasn’t as negative as it was before. It doesn’t affect you in any negative way," Durant told CNBC.

Durant added that Silver "agreed," as Silver had previously been open to listening to the science and the positive byproducts of weed.

DAMAR HAMLIN LEADS OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT FOR BRONNY JAMES FOLLOWING CARDIAC ARREST

The Phoenix Suns star said he didn't have to do much convincing since Silver "smelt it [on him] when I walked in."

"So I didn’t really have to say much," Durant added. "He kind of understood where this was going. It’s the NBA, man. Everybody does it, to be honest. It’s like wine at this point."

Durant has long advocated for legalizing weed in sports and has invested in CBD companies, as have former superstars like Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Isaiah Thomas and Paul Pierce.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just enjoy the plant," Durant said. "Simple as that."