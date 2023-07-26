Expand / Collapse search
Kevin Durant says he asked NBA commissioner to take marijuana off banned substances list

The NBA took marijuana off the list earlier this year

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
As the country has loosened its regulations for marijuana use, so too, have professional sports leagues.

Weed is legal in MLB, the NFL has relaxed its once strict rules on the plant, and the NBA has stopped testing for it.

The NBA's new collective bargaining agreement allows players to promote and invest in the cannabis industry, and one NBA superstar says he played a major role into that decision.

Kevin Durant dribbles

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets during the Western Conference Semi Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 7, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kevin Durant said he met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and "advocated for him to take marijuana off the banned substance list."

"I just felt like it was becoming a thing around the country, around the world, that this stigma behind it wasn’t as negative as it was before. It doesn’t affect you in any negative way," Durant told CNBC.

Durant added that Silver "agreed," as Silver had previously been open to listening to the science and the positive byproducts of weed.

Kevin Durant looks up

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on March 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns star said he didn't have to do much convincing since Silver "smelt it [on him] when I walked in."

"So I didn’t really have to say much," Durant added. "He kind of understood where this was going. It’s the NBA, man. Everybody does it, to be honest. It’s like wine at this point."

Durant has long advocated for legalizing weed in sports and has invested in CBD companies, as have former superstars like Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Isaiah Thomas and Paul Pierce.

Kevin Durant dribbles

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during the game against the LA Clippers during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I just enjoy the plant," Durant said. "Simple as that."