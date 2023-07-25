Damar Hamlin leads outpouring of support for Bronny James following cardiac arrest

On Tuesday, the sports world reacted with messages of support for Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James , following the news that Bronny "suffered a cardiac arrest" during a workout at the Galen Center at USC on Monday.

According to a statement by a James family spokesperson obtained by multiple outlets, James is out of the ICU and in stable condition.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin offered his support to Bronny and the James family just over six months after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a "Monday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In mid-April, Hamlin was cleared for football activities , with Bills general manager Brandon Beane saying three specialists all came to the same conclusion.

Hamlin was joined by a few prominent individuals associated with the Lakers organization, including NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson , who offered his prayers for Bronny.

Lakers broadcaster Mychal Thompson, who won NBA championships with the organization in the 1980s, also expressed his support.

Many NBA players and teams also hopped on social media to wish Bronny James a speedy recovery.

Bronny’s medical emergency occurred where the USC Trojans play and practice.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," a James family spokesperson said in a statement to multiple outlets. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Bronny James is preparing for his first season of college basketball after committing to USC in May.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report