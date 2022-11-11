Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky Wildcats
Published

Kentucky's John Calipari hooks up coal miner who went viral with VIP treatment for Wildcats game

Michael McGuire went from the mine to a Wildcats game last month

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Last month, a photo of a coal miner and his son at the University of Kentucky men's basketball Blue and White game went viral.

Michael McGuire rushed after his shift in his work boots and uniform to watch the game with his 3-year-old son.

Head coach John Calipari saw the pair and posted a photo of them to Twitter, saying he would give them VIP treatment at a future game.

Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats during warmups before the CBS Sports Classic against the North Carolina Tar Heels at T-Mobile Arena Dec. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats during warmups before the CBS Sports Classic against the North Carolina Tar Heels at T-Mobile Arena Dec. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The McGuires got that treatment Friday night.

Calipari hooked the McGuire family up with a trip via the team bus to Kentucky's home game against Duquesne.

Fourteen members of the family took the trip to the game Friday.

The treatment didn't stop with just a trip to Rupp Arena. The family sat right behind the Wildcats' bench.

A view of the interior of Rupp Arena during a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Auburn Tigers Feb. 23, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. 

A view of the interior of Rupp Arena during a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Auburn Tigers Feb. 23, 2019, in Lexington, Ky.  (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Calipari tweeted last month that his "family's American dream started in a…coal mine, so this picture hits home."

The Wildcats are the fourth-ranked team in the nation behind UNC, Gonzaga and Houston.