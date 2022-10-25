Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky Wildcats
Published

Photo of Kentucky coal miner sitting with son at UK basketball game goes viral

Michael McGuire rushed to be with his son, Easton, for his first live basketball game this past weekend

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Photo of coal miner and son at Kentucky basketball game goes viral Video

Photo of coal miner and son at Kentucky basketball game goes viral

OutKick founder Clay Travis says this photo 'is everything that's great about sports' after Kentucky coach John Calipari reached out to the father to offer him tickets.

Kentucky head men’s basketball coach John Calipari got his wish to do something special for a certain family that attended his team’s Blue and White scrimmage over the weekend. 

Calipari posted a photo to Twitter of a coal miner and his son watching the Blue-White scrimmage in Pikeville, which raised money for those affected by flooding in Eastern Kentucky in August. 

Michael McGuire didn’t want to miss his 3-year-old son, Easton’s, first live basketball game, ESPN says. He rushed after his shift in his work boots and uniform to Appalachian Wireless Arena to watch the game with his son despite the hard work still showing on his body. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

John Calipari speaks on stage as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on Sept. 9, 2022, at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

John Calipari speaks on stage as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on Sept. 9, 2022, at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Having that photo hit home for Calipari, who wanted to give the McGuire family "VIP" treatment at a game at Rupp Arena this season. 

Calipari was able to speak with McGuire’s wife, Mollie, who learned of Calipari’s generous offer. 

"I was shocked," Mollie McGuire told ESPN about the call she got from Calipari. 

NORTH CAROLINA STARTS MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SEASON ON TOP OF AP POLL

"My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home," Calipari wrote in his viral tweet. 

Following their call, Calipari let the Kentucky faithful know that he was able to get in contact with the family. 

"Thank you everyone for your incredible response to this," he wrote. "No one rallies like the #BBN!

Head coach John Calipari reacts to a call as his Kentucky Wildcats take on Saint Peter's Peacocks during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Head coach John Calipari reacts to a call as his Kentucky Wildcats take on Saint Peter's Peacocks during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

"We are looking forward to hosting @mcguire_mollie9, her husband Michael and their family at a game soon!!"

RILEY GAINES, FORMER KENTUCKY SWIMMING STAR, SLAMS NOMINATION OF LIA THOMAS FOR NCAA WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Though not affected by the flooding in Kentucky, the McGuire family, like Calipari, wanted to help the community as much as they could. ESPN added that they gave family and friends bags of clothing they could pack up to help. 

The McGuire family is expected to see a very good Wildcats squad this season, as they are currently ranked No. 4 in the country, per the AP Top 25 pool. 

Coal miner Michael McGuire sits with his son, Easton, to watch the Wildcats' Blue-White scrimmage in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Coal miner Michael McGuire sits with his son, Easton, to watch the Wildcats' Blue-White scrimmage in Pikeville, Kentucky. (Mollie McGuire)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Only North Carolina (No. 1), Gonzaga (No. 2) and Houston (No. 3) are above them for the time being. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.