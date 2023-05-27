Karl Malone makes $5 million from selling 'Dream Team' memorabilia, including signed Michael Jordan jersey

There's a new get rich quick strategy: sell your teammates' game-worn items.

That's what Karl Malone did through Goldin Auctions, and he brought in $5 million.

Malone was a member of the "Dream Team," along with 10 other Hall of Famers who represented the United States in the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics on what's perhaps the greatest basketball team ever assembled.

The highest price tag from the auction was $3.03 million for a game-worn Michael Jordan jersey signed by His Airness himself.

Jordan signed the jersey for Malone, writing, "To Karl, Good Luck," along with his signature and his number 9 for that Olympics.

Malone also pocketed over $450,000 from Larry Bird's game-worn shoes and jersey. The jersey sold for $360,000, and the shoes went for another $91,200, both records for Bird merchandise.

The Dream Team's toughest competition was Croatia in the gold medal game. The U.S. won in a 117-85 blowout.