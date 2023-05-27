Expand / Collapse search
Karl Malone makes $5 million from selling 'Dream Team' memorabilia, including signed Michael Jordan jersey

A signed game-worn Michael Jordan jersey went for over $3 million

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
There's a new get rich quick strategy: sell your teammates' game-worn items.

That's what Karl Malone did through Goldin Auctions, and he brought in $5 million.

Malone was a member of the "Dream Team," along with 10 other Hall of Famers who represented the United States in the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics on what's perhaps the greatest basketball team ever assembled.

Karl Malone in Olympics

Karl Malone of the United States men's Olympic basketball team, known as the "Dream Team," plays in a quarterfinal game against Puerto Rico Aug. 4, 1992, at the Pavello Olimpic de Badalona in Barcelona, Spain. (David Madison/Getty Images)

The highest price tag from the auction was $3.03 million for a game-worn Michael Jordan jersey signed by His Airness himself.

Jordan signed the jersey for Malone, writing, "To Karl, Good Luck," along with his signature and his number 9 for that Olympics.

Karl Malone layup

Karl Malone shoots a layup against Angola during a men's Group A game at Pavello Olimpic de Badalona in Badalona, Spain, July 26, 1992. (John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Malone also pocketed over $450,000 from Larry Bird's game-worn shoes and jersey. The jersey sold for $360,000, and the shoes went for another $91,200, both records for Bird merchandise.

Dream Team

The United States stands on the podium following the gold medal basketball game against Croatia at the 1992 Olympics Aug. 8 1992, at the Palau Municipal d'Esports de badalona in Barcelona, Spain. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Dream Team's toughest competition was Croatia in the gold medal game. The U.S. won in a 117-85 blowout.