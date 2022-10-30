Kanye 'Ye' West calls Kyrie Irving, Stephen A. Smith 'real ones' in strange Instagram posts

Kanye West, the embattled rapper now known as Ye, appeared to support sports commentator Stephen A. Smith and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving in a series of Instagram posts on Sunday.

Ye posted headshots of Smith and Irving in subsequent posts, as well as former NFL running back-turned-Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

"It’s actually some real ones still alive that ain’t afraid no more I’m with you Time to build our own So the #redmedia can never control or diminish us again," Ye wrote as the caption for the Smith photo.

On the Irving photo, Ye wrote, "There’s some real ones still here."

Last week, Smith reversed his original stance on Ye following the business mogul’s antisemitic comments. On Oct. 22, he spoke about his thoughts on Ye in an episode of his "Know Mercy" podcast.

"West continued his rhetoric that Jewish people are the reason for his bad business deals and for the backlash he has received," Smith said. "I thought the brother was worth billions. What you mean? What bad deals? How many bad deals did you have if you’re worth $7 billion? How many bad deals did you have if you’re worth, if you’re calling yourself the richest black man in American history? How many bad deals did you have? What do you mean? Which way is it, Kanye? If Jewish folks are at fault for the bad business deals that cost you money, how are you saying that while bragging about being the richest black man in American history? Which one is it? Either they helped you or hurt you. They helped you or they hurt you. Pick one. They did both? That’s what they did? Really, really?"

Smith later added that "when you’re wrong, you’re wrong."

"When you’re incendiary, you’re incendiary. When you’re insensitive, you’re insensitive," Smith said. "And when you see him oblivious or indifferent to history and the impact that it has on any group of people in this world, Black, White, Jews, gentile, it don’t matter. Latinos, Asian Americans or whatever, you got to be called on the carpet for it, especially when you don’t seem to have an apologetic bone in your body. And that’s where we are with Kanye West as we sit here right now. Because ladies and gentlemen, excuse my language, but this s--- is bad. This is really, really bad what he has been doing."

Irving came under fire late last week for sharing an antisemitic film on social media. He said he meant "no disrespect" and on Saturday night was pressed about the decision to promote the movie.

He defended his right to post whatever he believes after his actions were denounced by Nets team owner Joe Tsai and the NBA.

"We're in 2022. History is not supposed to be hidden from anybody, and I'm not a divisive person when it comes to religion," Irving said. "I embrace all walks of life."

Irving added: "I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me."

Since Ye's antisemitic remarks — tweeting that he would go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" — companies have severed ties with his Yeezy fashion brand. He also lost key figures from his sports agency.