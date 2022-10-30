Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith suggests he's underpaid because he's Black

Stephen A. Smith has been the anchor for 'First Take' for a number of years

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports personalities in the industry and has had the ability to talk about everything and anything in that realm while making a comfortable living doing so.

Smith earns about $8 million per year under his current contract with ESPN, the New York Post reported in 2021. The report noted that he also has a "$4 million-per-year production" contract as well. The Athletic reported that Smith’s total compensation is $12 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith talks on his phone during Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors on June 5, 2022, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith talks on his phone during Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors on June 5, 2022, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Mercedes Oliver/NBAE via Getty Images)

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Smith and the "First Take" panel discussed the absence of U.S.-born Black players on the rosters of either team for the first time since 1950. The note was highlighted in an Associated Press piece.

"We are still Black in this country. We don’t trust this country in terms of meritocracy always. We know the bottom line is that just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, Blacks are underpaid compared to White counterparts," Smith said. 

JESSE WATTERS PRESSES STEPHEN A. SMITH OVER DEFENDING KAMALA HARRIS: ‘SO YOU'RE SAYING IT'S BIDEN'S FAULT?’

Stephen A. Smith looks on before a game between the Lakers and Celtics on Nov. 19, 2021, in Boston.

Stephen A. Smith looks on before a game between the Lakers and Celtics on Nov. 19, 2021, in Boston. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

"And so when you look at it from that perspective, and of course people look at me, I’m not talking about me even though, I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television what they get paid, but that’s a subject for another day. I ain’t apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid. Having said all of that, it ain’t about me."

Smith has been in the industry for years and seemingly has several assignments at ESPN other than just "First Take."

Stephen A. Smith during an interview on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Sept. 22, 2022.

Stephen A. Smith during an interview on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Sept. 22, 2022. (Paula Lobo/NBC via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Audacy, he is one of the highest-paid broadcasters in sports.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.