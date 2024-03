Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The Kansas Jayhawks avoided an early upset in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Thursday night, thanks to a controversial call in the final minute of their first-round match-up against Samford.

The 13th-seeded Bulldogs managed to cut a 22-point deficit to just one with 14 seconds remaining when Samford’s A.J. Staton-McCray says he pulled off a "great play" in blocking Nicolas Timberlake’s shot from beneath the basket.

Officials called it a foul, which would set up two key free throws by Timberlake for a 93-89 victory.

"I have seen the play," Samford coach Bucky McMillan said in his postgame presser.

"I thought A.J. made an incredible play on it, you know what I'm saying? I'm not faulting the call. Some people can see it different ways. But I was really proud of our guys' ability to go make a play."

But on social media, there were several fans who saw it differently.

"Ban that ref crew for robbing Samford," one person said in response to the NCAA’s post on X showing the slow-motion replay.

"Terrible call Kansas bailed out by refs once again," another responded.

Timberlake was adamant in his postgame presser that he was "definitely fouled" on the play. Kansas coach Bill Self seemingly avoided giving his take when asked about the call, and instead praised Timberlake’s play.

"I thought Nic attacked the basket well," he said. "He’s a much better athlete than what a lot of people think. He attacked it strong, just like he should."

The fourth-seeded Jayhawks will next take on No. 5 seed Gonzaga on Saturday at 3:15 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.