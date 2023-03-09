Kansas basketball coach Bill Self misses Big 12 Tournament game vs West Virginia with ‘illness’

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self will miss the Jayhawks’ quarterfinal game against West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday afternoon as he receives treatment at the University of Kansas Health System for an undisclosed illness, the school announced earlier.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will fill in for Self for the second time this season, this time as the Jayhawks take on the No. 8 Mountaineers.

"Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self will miss today’s Big 12 Tournament game as he recovers from an illness," the statement released hours before tip off read. "Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will serve as the acting head coach."

"Self is doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System," the university said, not providing details on the coach’s condition.

Sources told the Lawrence Journal-World that Self’s "long-term prognosis was positive."

The defending Big 12 Tournament champions are trying to secure a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, where they will attempt to defend the national championship they won last April.

Self led the Jayhawks to a pair of national championships, beating Memphis for the title in 2008, and earned his 17th regular-season Big 12 title in 20 seasons.

Kansas did not offer a timetable on Self’s return. Roberts filled in for Self earlier in the season when he served a school-imposed four-game suspension, and won each of the games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



