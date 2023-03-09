Expand / Collapse search
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self misses Big 12 Tournament game vs West Virginia with ‘illness’

The university did not provide specifics on Self’s condition

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self will miss the Jayhawks’ quarterfinal game against West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday afternoon as he receives treatment at the University of Kansas Health System for an undisclosed illness, the school announced earlier. 

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will fill in for Self for the second time this season, this time as the Jayhawks take on the No. 8 Mountaineers.

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks instructs his players on the court in overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum on January 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas.  

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks instructs his players on the court in overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum on January 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas.   (Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

"Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self will miss today’s Big 12 Tournament game as he recovers from an illness," the statement released hours before tip off read. "Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will serve as the acting head coach." 

"Self is doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System," the university said, not providing details on the coach’s condition.

Sources told the Lawrence Journal-World that Self’s "long-term prognosis was positive." 

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks stands on the court during the game with the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center on March 4, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks stands on the court during the game with the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center on March 4, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

The defending Big 12 Tournament champions are trying to secure a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, where they will attempt to defend the national championship they won last April.

Self led the Jayhawks to a pair of national championships, beating Memphis for the title in 2008, and earned his 17th regular-season Big 12 title in 20 seasons. 

Jim Nantz (L) interviews head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks following their victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 4, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

Jim Nantz (L) interviews head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks following their victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 4, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.  (Lance King/Getty Images)

Kansas did not offer a timetable on Self’s return. Roberts filled in for Self earlier in the season when he served a school-imposed four-game suspension, and won each of the games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

