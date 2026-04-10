Kai Trump shares photos from Augusta National after Tiger Woods' DUI arrest, treatment departure

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Amateur golfer Kai Trump was on hand for one of the sport’s premier events this week. The granddaughter of President Donald Trump traveled to historic Augusta National Golf Club, where she had the opportunity to get an up-close look at some of the world’s top golfers competing for the coveted Masters green jacket.

But Trump traveled to Georgia knowing five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods would be absent. Woods was arrested after a rollover crash in Florida late last month. He later announced he would not compete at this year’s Masters and was granted permission to seek treatment outside the U.S.

Trump’s mother, Vanessa, has been publicly linked to Woods romantically. Vanessa supported Woods amid the fallout from his arrest on DUI charges, writing "Love you" in a post to an Instagram stories post, which featured a photo of the pair.

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The 18-year-old Trump shared highlights from her visit to Augusta National in a post on Instagram Thursday, including a photo with LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie, Greg Bodine.

"What a special place," Kai, who will play college golf at Miami, wrote with a heart emoji.

TIGER WOODS' ENTIRE SOBRIETY TEST CAUGHT ON BODYCAM FOOTAGE: 'I'M GETTING ARRESTED?'

The Martin County Sheriff's Office in Florida said Woods was traveling at "a high rate of speed" when his vehicle collided with another car, causing it to roll over onto the driver's side.

Authorities said Woods "exemplified signs of impairment." He blew "triple-zeroes" for alcohol but refused a urine test.

"DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment. They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests," a sheriff's department spokesperson said.

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Woods pleaded not guilty to the DUI charges. Before his arrest, he indicated he intended to play in this year’s Masters.

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