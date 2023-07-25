Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert, Chargers agree to massive five-year extension: reports

Herbert has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks since he entered the league

Chargers’ Justin Herbert speaks to reporters before the NFL Draft Video

Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert is looking forward to playing the New York Jets’ newest star, Aaron Rodgers.

Justin Herbert will be with the Los Angeles Chargers for the foreseeable future.

The star quarterback and the team agreed to a five-year extension on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Herbert agreed to a deal worth $262.5 million which reportedly come with guarantees to protect him and keep him in Los Angeles for the future.

Herbert had 4,739 passing yards last season with 25 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He finished ninth in AP MVP voting but failed to garner a Pro Bowl selection.

Los Angeles was eliminated from the postseason after a brutal defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

