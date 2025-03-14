Jourdan Lewis becomes latest former Cowboys player to voice frustration with team

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to some familiar faces in free agency this week.

DeMarcus Lawrence's tenure with Dallas ended when he agreed to a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, much to the ire of his former teammate, Micah Parsons.

Jourdan Lewis also left Dallas after agreeing to a three-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 29-year-old defensive back revealed he experienced some frustration during his eight seasons with the Cowboys.

A video surfaced on social media of Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile discussing how Lewis would fit into Jacksonville's defensive scheme. A reporter interviewing Campanile described Lewis as "the straw that stirred the drink" for Dallas' defense.

The exchange apparently caught Lewis' attention.

"Watch tape. It’s out there," the former Cowboys star wrote on X.

The comment seemed to raise concerns about the way Lewis was deployed during his time with the Cowboys' defense. He noted that he earned the "highest-rated slot coverage grade" in the NFL. Lewis also suggested that defensive backs were responsible for sticking with the opposing wide receiver they were assigned to throughout a given game.

"Highest rated slot coverage grade and all we did was match and man," Lewis wrote in another X post.

Lewis also responded to a follower who said Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean is better than Lewis. The veteran told the troll to watch film of when the Cowboys played the Carolina Panthers last season and when the Eagles played Carolina.

Lewis spent eight seasons in Dallas after he was drafted in the third round out of Michigan in 2017. He had 330 total tackles, nine interceptions and nine fumble recoveries during his tenure with the Cowboys.

The spat between Lawrence and Parsons was sparked by the former Cowboys pass rusher's suggestion that the franchise was incapable of winning a Super Bowl in the foreseeable future.

"A change in scenery is always good, but Dallas is my home. I made my home there, my family lives there. I'm forever going to be there. But I know for sure I'm not going to win a Super Bowl there, so yeah. We here," Lawrence said.

Parsons fired back, saying, "This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s---!"

