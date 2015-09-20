Josh Bellamy's first career catch was a 48-yard touchdown
Chicago Bears wide receiver Joshua Bellamy entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2012, but it took him until this Sunday record his first career reception.
It was a first catch he won't soon forget, either. Bellamy hauled in a Jay Cutler deep ball and burned the Arizona Cardinals secondary for a 48-yard touchdown.
Bellamy is doing his part early on to help the Bears overcome the absence of No. 1 wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who is inactive versus the Cardinals with a hamstring injury.
