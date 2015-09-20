Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published
Last Update September 28, 2015

Josh Bellamy's first career catch was a 48-yard touchdown

By | FoxSports
May 27, 2015; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Joshua Bellamy (11) during organized team activities at the Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

May 27, 2015; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Joshua Bellamy (11) during organized team activities at the Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears wide receiver Joshua Bellamy entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2012, but it took him until this Sunday record his first career reception.

It was a first catch he won't soon forget, either. Bellamy hauled in a Jay Cutler deep ball and burned the Arizona Cardinals secondary for a 48-yard touchdown.

Bellamy is doing his part early on to help the Bears overcome the absence of No. 1 wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who is inactive versus the Cardinals with a hamstring injury.

(h/t Chicago Bears)