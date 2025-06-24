Bills' Josh Allen downplays MVP accolade, says winning a championship remains 'the only goal'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Last season, Josh Allen produced arguably the best performance of his NFL career.

Shortly after finishing the regular season with 12 rushing touchdowns and 28 passing touchdowns against six interceptions, Allen was named the NFL MVP. Allen recently took a moment to reflect on his personal achievements, but also made it clear that hoisting the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy remains his primary goal.

"I don't play too much into it," Allen told Sports Illustrated. "You know, it is such a great honor, and I do appreciate being honored for my work. But at the same time, I still didn't win a Super Bowl. Didn't win a ring, and that is the only goal. It's the only focus that I've ever had going into this league."

While the Buffalo Bills have had considerable regular-season success with Allen under center, the star quarterback has helped guide the Bills to six consecutive playoff appearances. The Bills have also won five straight AFC East division titles.

However, the team has come up short in the postseason in the past several years.

This past January's AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs marked the most recent disappointment for the Bills. Allen came up just inches short on the Bills version of the "tush push" in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Chiefs to hold on for a 32-29 victory.

The Chiefs have managed to eliminate the Bills four times over the past five NFL postseasons.

Allen vowed to continue to put in the necessary work with the hopes of getting Buffalo "over that hump."

"At the end of the day, you got to make the playoffs, and then you got to win three, maybe four games," Allen added. "And that's what we need to do. And we're going to continue to work as hard as we can, and myself included. What can we do to find a way over that hump? So that's the only goal going forward."

It's been more than three decades since the Bills advanced to the Super Bowl. The franchise suffered four consecutive defeats in the big game from 1991-94.

The Bills open the 2025 regular season on Sept. 7 at home against the Baltimore Ravens.