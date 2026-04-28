Jose Mourinho back to Real Madrid? Perez Favors Benfica Boss To Replace Arbeloa

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José Mourinho is reportedly the leading candidate to return to Real Madrid as head coach if Alvaro Arbeloa is sacked.

Club president Florentino Perez is reportedly driving the pursuit of the current Benfica boss to lift the squad after a difficult campaign.

With a manageable break clause in his contract, the 'Special One' could be set for a sensational second act at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Mourinho in line for Bernabeu comeback

Mourinho is being heavily linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid as the club prepares for a managerial change.

The potential appointment comes at a time when the club is seeking a proven winner to stabilize a project that has struggled for consistency.

Mourinho, who managed the Merengues between 2010 and 2013, has maintained a close relationship with Perez.

His availability is aided by a specific clause in his Benfica deal, which reportedly allows for a separation for a fee in the region of €3 million within ten days of the season's end.

Perez identifies Arbeloa successor

The catalyst for this search was doubts over Arbeloa's future as permanent manager at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Arbeloa was appointed head coach in January 2026 following the sacking of Xabi Alonso, but he has struggled to turn the team around.

With Madrid set to finish a second successive season without a major trophy, Perez is likely to choose an elite, high-profile figure to restore the club's competitive edge.

While Arbeloa remains a respected figure within the club’s infrastructure, the hierarchy believes the senior squad requires a more experienced hand to navigate the transition of young talents into world-class performers.

Perez views Mourinho’s psychological approach and uncompromising standards as the ideal remedy for the squad’s current lack of grit.

The president is reportedly leading the hiring process personally, similar to his previous interventions during high-pressure periods for the club.

Mourinho's enduring legacy in Madrid

During his first stint in Spain, Mourinho famously broke the dominance of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona, clinching the 2011-12 La Liga title with a record-breaking 100 points and 121 goals.

His tenure was defined by a fierce, counter-attacking style and a mental resilience that saw Madrid reach three consecutive Champions League semifinals.

Despite a controversial exit in 2013, many supporters view his era as a turning point that restored Madrid’s status as a global powerhouse.

Not the only contender

The final decision on Real's next coach is expected to be announced shortly after the domestic seasons reach their conclusions.

Arbeloa is expected to oversee the remaining fixtures before a formal announcement regarding the new leadership is made, though Mourinho is not universally the standout choice among the backroom figures.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has also been linked with the post, along with Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness, while The Athletic has also reported that United States men's national team manager Mauricio Pochettino has been under consideration at the Bernabeu.