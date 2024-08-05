Jordan Chiles picks up bronze medal after score is changed following floor routine, Simone Biles gets silver

Jordan Chiles’ frustrations turned to jubilation on Monday as she made the podium in the final women’s gymnastics event at the Paris Olympics.

Chiles finished her routine with a 13.666, but an inquiry was opened into her score. As Romania’s Ana Barbosu began to celebrate what she thought was a bronze-medal finish, officials announced a change in Chiles’ score.

It was a 13.766 for Chiles, pushing her from a sixth-place finish to the podium.

Chiles was in tears as she and Simone Biles embraced – her parents and her Olympic teammates were emotional as they watched from the stands as well.

It’s the first individual medal for Chiles in her Olympics career.

Biles added a silver to her tally after failing to reach the podium on the balance beam. She ended her time in Paris with four medals, including three gold, as she returned to the world stage following a bout with the twisties in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Barbosu and fellow Romanian athlete Sabrina Maneca-Voinea fell out of the top five. Barbosu was beginning to celebrate her podium finish when she learned of Chiles getting bronze.

Barbosu was left stunned.

Brazil’s Rebecca Andrade won gold with a 14.166 score. It was the second gold medal of her Olympics career and fourth overall in Paris.

Andrade had silvers in the all-around and vault finals and a bronze in the team event.