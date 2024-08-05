Simone Biles slips off balance beam, fails to make podium in Paris Olympics event

Simone Biles’ quest for her fourth gold medal of the Paris Olympics was thwarted on the balance beam on Monday after a slipup cost her a chance at a victory and a spot on the podium.

Biles had a really great chance at a gold medal as competitors before her had slipped and fallen to the mat. The only one standing in her way was Italy’s Alice D’Amato, who was looking to make history for her country.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Biles, who won bronze medals on the apparatus in the last two Olympics, slipped and fell off the beam. The error cost her a chance at the podium. Biles’ teammate, Suni Lee, also had a fall. Lee hit the beam and then fell to the mat before picking herself back up and finishing her routine.

It was the first time the Americans hadn’t made the podium since 2000.

Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade was the favorite to win the event aside from Biles. But Andrade failed to make the podium as well.

SIMONE BILES' NFL HUSBAND JONATHAN OWENS SAYS HIS WIFE IS 'THE S---'

D’Amato was in tears when she realized she captured the first gold medal in women’s gymnastics for her country. She scored a 14.366 to win the gold.

Fellow Italian gymnast Manila Esposito finished with a 14.000 to pick up a bronze medal.

China’s Zhou Yaqin won silver in the event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biles and Jordan Chiles will compete for superiority in the floor exercise later.