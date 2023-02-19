Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Blackhawks
Published

Jonathan Toews, who helped Blackhawks to 3 Stanley Cup titles, steps away to deal with serious health issues

Toews said it's been difficult to get healthy while battling long COVID and chronic immune response syndrome

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jonathan Toews helped bring three Stanley Cup championships to the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2010s, fully cementing his legacy as one of the best players to ever play for the franchise.

However, Toews announced Sunday that he will be taking a step back from the ice as he tries to get healthy and recover from long COVID and chronic immune response syndrome.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks arrives to United Center for the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres on January 17, 2023, in Chicago.

Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks arrives to United Center for the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres on January 17, 2023, in Chicago. (Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

"First of all, thank you to the fans and all those who have shown concern about my absence. I’m still dealing with the symptoms of Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome," he said in a statement through the Blackhawks.

"It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms. In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization."

Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks waits for a face-off during the third period of their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on January 24, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks waits for a face-off during the third period of their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on January 24, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Derek Cain/Getty Images)

CAPITALS REVEAL ALEX OVECHKIN TOOK LEAVE OF ABSENCE DUE TO FATHER'S DEATH

Toews, 34, has played in 46 games this season. He has 14 goals and 14 assists but hasn’t scored more than 20 goals since the 2018-2019 season.

Chicago is 17-32-5 this season, eighth in the NHL Central Division.

Jonathan Toews attends Chicago's Celebratory Parade &amp; Rally Honoring The 2015 Stanley Cup Champions, The Chicago Blackhawks on June 18, 2015, in Chicago, Illinois.

Jonathan Toews attends Chicago's Celebratory Parade & Rally Honoring The 2015 Stanley Cup Champions, The Chicago Blackhawks on June 18, 2015, in Chicago, Illinois. (Timothy Hiatt/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago hasn’t made the playoffs since the coronavirus-impacted season of 2020 and 2017 before that.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.