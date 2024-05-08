Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Couples

Johnny Manziel, Josie Canseco share steamy kiss as relationship appears to reach new level

Manziel and Canseco appeared to begin their relationship last month

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco’s relationship appears to be getting hot and heavy.

Manziel posted a video on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday cozying up to the model. They sharerd a kiss and then the Heisman Trophy winner said the L-word.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I do love you," the former Cleveland Browns quarterback said.

Canseco replied, "I love you too."

Josie Canseco and Johnny Manziel kiss

Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco shared a steamy kiss on Instagram. (Instagram)

The two made their relationship Instagram official late last month after weeks of rumors that they were dating. 

The two had been at Stagecoach together – the country music festival headlined by Morgan Wallen.

It is unclear when the two started dating. Rumors began earlier this month when they were spotted on a plane together, according to TMZ Sports. Canseco posted a photo of her new kicks, which were thrust upon the ex-NFL player’s legs.

COLORADO'S SHEDEUR SANDERS RELEASES 1ST RAP SINGLE, GETS NEGATIVE REACTION: 'THIS ISH IS GARBAGE'

Johnny Manziel cheers on the Aggies

Former Texas A&M Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel cheers on the Aggies during the Nebraska game in the NCAA Tournament at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, on March 22, 2024. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal/USA Today Network)

Canseco, the daughter of MLB bash bro Jose Canseco, had dated rapper Mike Stud, Brody Jenner and Logan Paul in the past. Manziel has had relationships with Bre Tiesi and Kenzie Werner.

Recently, Manziel went to bat for Reggie Bush in hopes the former USC star running back would receive his Heisman Trophy back. The crusade was eventually won as the Heisman Trust gave the statue back to the college football great last week.

Josie Canseco in 2023

Josie Canseco attends the Fanatics x NBPA Summer Players Party hosted by Michael Rubin at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on July 8, 2023. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple seemed happy together.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.