Johnny Manziel, Josie Canseco share steamy kiss as relationship appears to reach new level

Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco’s relationship appears to be getting hot and heavy.

Manziel posted a video on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday cozying up to the model. They sharerd a kiss and then the Heisman Trophy winner said the L-word.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I do love you," the former Cleveland Browns quarterback said.

Canseco replied, "I love you too."

The two made their relationship Instagram official late last month after weeks of rumors that they were dating.

The two had been at Stagecoach together – the country music festival headlined by Morgan Wallen.

It is unclear when the two started dating. Rumors began earlier this month when they were spotted on a plane together, according to TMZ Sports. Canseco posted a photo of her new kicks, which were thrust upon the ex-NFL player’s legs.

COLORADO'S SHEDEUR SANDERS RELEASES 1ST RAP SINGLE, GETS NEGATIVE REACTION: 'THIS ISH IS GARBAGE'

Canseco, the daughter of MLB bash bro Jose Canseco, had dated rapper Mike Stud, Brody Jenner and Logan Paul in the past. Manziel has had relationships with Bre Tiesi and Kenzie Werner.

Recently, Manziel went to bat for Reggie Bush in hopes the former USC star running back would receive his Heisman Trophy back. The crusade was eventually won as the Heisman Trust gave the statue back to the college football great last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple seemed happy together.