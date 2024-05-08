Colorado's Shedeur Sanders releases 1st rap single, gets negative reaction: 'This ish is garbage'

If this whole football thing goes awry, Shedeur Sanders apparently has a backup plan in music.

The quarterback for the University of Colorado, and top NFL Draft prospect, released his first rap song, "Perfect Timing," on Tuesday.

Sanders raps about his jewelry, saying that his neck "stay shinin'." He also references a "new Maybach, I stay grindin'."

He later says he "ain't even hit my peak, I ain't tryin'."

Sanders picked a crazy time to drop his very first song, as the rap game is seeing perhaps the most viral beef of all time between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The two rap superstars have been releasing diss tracks about one another left and right over the last week or so.

Of course, Sanders is not at their level, but that does not mean he got a pass from critics.

Andrew Powell of The Daily Caller was blunt, writing, "This ish is GARBAGE."

OutKick's own Matt Reigle joked that he and his girlfriend would not be putting the song on their summer vacation playlist.

"How do I put this more like Randy Jackson and less like Simon Cowell? I guess, I'd say that this isn't song of the summer material, dawg… I don't think I'll be uttering the words, ‘Hey, put that Shedeur Sanders on the playlist’ anytime soon," Reigle wrote.

David Hookstead added that it is "absolute trash."

Social media was not any nicer, with many declaring it "awful."

Sanders recently caught flack for saying a former teammate of his was "very mid at best" and did not remember him.

Sanders threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns with just three interceptions in 2023, and is one of the highest-valued NIL athletes. However, his Buffaloes went 4-8, despite winning their first three games.