Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published
Last Update March 12, 2017

Johnny Manziel gets engaged

By Nick Schwartz | FoxSports
Mar 4, 2017; College Station, TX, USA; Former Texas A&amp;M Aggies quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel watches a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 4, 2017; College Station, TX, USA; Former Texas A&amp;M Aggies quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel watches a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Manziel vowed to turn around his life after he admitted to being a "douche" in 2016, and Manziel recently popped the question in Paris to his girlfriend Bre Tiesi. The couple have been together since late last year, according to TMZ.

Via TMZ:

"When you find a girl as amazing as I did that saved me from where I was in my life, you absolutely put a ring on it."

Manziel - who last played in the NFL in 2015 - has reportedly drawn interest from multiple NFL teams as he attempts to make a comeback to the league. FOX Sports analyst Cris Carter argued that Manziel deserves another shot in the NFL to serve as a role model for recovering addicts.