Johnny Manziel gets engaged

Johnny Manziel vowed to turn around his life after he admitted to being a "douche" in 2016, and Manziel recently popped the question in Paris to his girlfriend Bre Tiesi. The couple have been together since late last year, according to TMZ.

Via TMZ:

"When you find a girl as amazing as I did that saved me from where I was in my life, you absolutely put a ring on it."

Manziel - who last played in the NFL in 2015 - has reportedly drawn interest from multiple NFL teams as he attempts to make a comeback to the league. FOX Sports analyst Cris Carter argued that Manziel deserves another shot in the NFL to serve as a role model for recovering addicts.