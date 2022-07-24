John Metchie III, Texans rookie and former Alabama standout, reveals leukemia diagnosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday he was diagnosed with leukemia and will likely miss the 2022 season while he fights it.

Metchie made his announcement through the Texans. He was about to enter his first season in the NFL.

"Recently, I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of leukemia. I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time," he said.

"As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless."

Houston selected Metchie in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In three seasons at Alabama, he caught 155 passes for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The 2021 season was his best with the Crimson Tide. He had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. All were career highs. He finished third in the SEC in receptions and receiving yards.

He caught a touchdown pass in the SEC Championship game against Georgia.