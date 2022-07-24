Expand / Collapse search
Houston Texans
Published

John Metchie III, Texans rookie and former Alabama standout, reveals leukemia diagnosis

John Metchie III was a second-round pick of the Texans

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday he was diagnosed with leukemia and will likely miss the 2022 season while he fights it.

Metchie made his announcement through the Texans. He was about to enter his first season in the NFL.

John Metchie of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis,.

John Metchie of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis,.

"Recently, I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of leukemia. I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time," he said.

"As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless."

Houston selected Metchie in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Bryce Young (9) of the Alabama Crimson Tide talks with teammate John Metchie III (8) before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta.

Bryce Young (9) of the Alabama Crimson Tide talks with teammate John Metchie III (8) before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta.

In three seasons at Alabama, he caught 155 passes for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The 2021 season was his best with the Crimson Tide. He had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. All were career highs. He finished third in the SEC in receptions and receiving yards.

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) warms up prior to the start of the SEC Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs Dec. 4, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) warms up prior to the start of the SEC Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs Dec. 4, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

He caught a touchdown pass in the SEC Championship game against Georgia.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.