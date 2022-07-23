Cardinals' Kyler Murray focused on winning after signing big extension: 'I really don't do this for money'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Months before Kyler Murray signed his massive contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals Thursday, he made it clear to the media he was committed to staying with the team.

After signing a five-year, $230.5 million deal, he doubled down on that commitment.

"Never. This is where I want to be. I made that clear," Murray said during a press conference Friday when asked if he considered moving on.

"More so the bad days I'm talking about, just the negativity of taking the heat throughout social media, and all of that stuff. ... I'm a quiet dude when it comes to social media and stuff like that. Just to be able to sit there and take all of the shots and stuff like that, it is what it is."

Murray was reportedly displeased with contract negotiations during the offseason, and his agent made it clear that they made an offer in February that was "in line with the current quarterback market" and reflected Murray's success during the 2021-2022 season, when he led the Cardinals to the playoffs with an 11-6 record.

"I'm an Arizona Cardinal," Murray said at the time, dismissing any speculation of a rift. "I've done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal."

He reiterated that sentiment Friday.

"I understood that this is part of the business," Murray said. "I let them take care of what they need to take care of. I love the game of football, and my goal is to win championships."

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim added that "both sides" were "happy" with the deal.

Murray’s contract, which includes a $160 million guarantee, makes him the second highest-paid player in the NFL behind Aaron Rodgers. But, for Murray, it was never about the money, he said.

"It's crazy because everybody is trying to make it about the money. I know people aren't going to believe me, but I really don't do this for money. ... I'm solely focused on football."

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.