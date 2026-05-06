Joey Chestnut reflects on return to hot dog eating contest after contract dispute, temporary ban

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The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest two years ago was unusual in that it was missing the greatest competitive eater of all time.

Joey Chestnut, a 16-time winner of the event, was not eligible to participate in 2024 after he signed a deal with Nathan's rival Impossible Foods. Chestnut was still on the outs months before the 2025 competition when he announced that he and the organizers had found common ground on sponsorships.

That brought Chestnut, now a 17-time winner after taking the belt again last year, back to Coney Island.

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"It was great. The audience is awesome, it's electric. It's good to be back after mending some fences," Chestnut recently told Fox News Digital. "I do what I love. I got the best job in the world. I get to eat, travel, beat the heck out of people, and meet happy people. So it was great to be back."

Chestnut's return to the grand stage was, well, grand. Credit is due to Patrick Bertoletti, who downed 58 dogs and buns in Chestnut's absence to take home the title two years ago. But Chestnut hasn't posted a number that "low" since 2010. And while the Coney Island Nathan's still had a decent crowd, it doesn't compare to when Chestnut is on stage.

For the greatest of all time, though, it was never about a comeback — just winning and celebrating Independence Day.

"It's never about me. It's not even about the hot dogs. It's the Fourth of July. It's an eating contest, but really, it's a Fourth of July celebration, it's a celebration in New York. And that contest, it's hard to describe exactly," Chestnut said.

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"It's an event, it's more than just an eating contest. It's part of the Fourth of July celebration for New York City, and I'm just a very little part of it. And when it comes to that celebration, I'm very happy that I was able to come back and be part of people's Fourth of July."

Chestnut won his first title in 2007, taking down the dynastic eater that was Takeru Kobayashi. Since then, he's won 17 of the last 18 events he has competed in. Matt Stonie pulled off an upset in 2015.

In his return to Coney Island, Chestnut downed 70 hot dogs, an improvement from the 62 he ate in 2023. So clearly, there are no signs of slowing down. But Chestnut knows time is ticking, and he wants to make the most of it.

"When I was younger, I could gain weight and then lose it really quick. Now, it's a lot more work, but I still love it. And I know my body," Chestnut said. "But as long as I'm competitive, as long as it's fine, and I'm healthy. I'm going to be involved. I was just talking to a guy who, he's 58 years old and he's been doing this since I got started. And so he's still able to do it. I'm like, 'All right, I can do this.' I got a couple more years, and we'll see."

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"It really is, like, I really feel like it's one of the best gigs that there is. I get to travel, eat, and, dude, it's the funniest thing," Chestnut said. "After I do this eating, I'm all sweaty, greasy, messy, and then people want to take pictures with me. It's the funnest thing in the world."

"As long as I can, I'm gonna be doing it."

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