Joe Burrow says he's 'pro-taunting': 'I'm not gonna get my feelings hurt'

The NFL has earned the "No Fun League" nickname for good reason.

Up until recently, team celebrations were hardly allowed, if at all.

The rules have been more lenient for players celebrating touchdowns.

However, "taunting" still draws a 15-yard penalty.

By definition, a taunt is "a remark made in order to anger, wound, or provoke someone." In the NFL, it's often used to celebrate a play but typically to brag to an opponent.

Rules state it should result in a flag, but Joe Burrow wants a change.

"Yeah, I'm pro-taunting," Burrow said ealier this week. "We're all grown adults that work really hard at what we do. And sometimes we'd like to show it. I'm not gonna get my feelings hurt if somebody sacks me and taunts me like you made a play. I get it. Like, good for you."

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback originally made his stance known during the playoffs, when he posted on X, "Let the guys taunt," after Zay Flowers committed a crucial penalty in the AFC championship.

Flowers and Lamar Jackson connected on a 54-yard play toward the end of the third quarter. But, after he was tackled to end the 54-yard pass and catch, Flowers pushed L'Jarius Sneed to the ground and spun the football near his face. The referees called a penalty on Flowers for taunting. It was a pivotal 15-yard penalty that pushed the Ravens backward.

Flowers later kept the drive alive with a clutch first down. As the third quarter ended, Flowers was the target of the first play of the fourth quarter. He tried to get into the end zone, but Sneed punched the ball away just before Flowers crossed the goal line.

The Chiefs recovered the fumble in the end zone. It was the Ravens’ second turnover of the game. The Chiefs won the game and, eventually, the Super Bowl.

There were 43 taunting penalties called in 2021, but 19 and 15 the last two seasons, respectively.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.