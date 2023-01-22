Joe Burrow drops cold line after Bengals' win nixes neutral site AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals may have had an added chip on their shoulder going into their divisional-round matchup against the Buffalo Bills as some players have expressed animosity toward the promotion of a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game.

The AFC Championship would’ve been played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills would’ve beat the Bengals. Nobody has to worry about that anymore.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After Joe Burrow led the Bengals to a 27-10 victory over the Bills on Sunday, he spoke to CBS’ Tracy Wolfson after the game and was asked about the talk around a neutral site for the conference championship.

"Better send those refunds," Burrow said.

Burrow finished the game 23 of 36 with 242 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He would get off to a hot start by leading the Bengals to touchdowns on their first two drives of the game.

The first one was a six-play, 79-yard drive that ended with a Burrow touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase. After forcing Buffalo to punt, Burrow engineered a 10-play, 72-yard drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst.

Cincinnati wouldn’t look back.

BENGALS BOUNCE BILLS IN THE SNOW, ADVANCE TO SECOND STRAIGHT AFC CHAMPIONSHIP

Joe Mixon, who rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown, had been the most outspoken about the way the NFL handled the playoff situation in the wake of the league calling their Jan. 2 regular-season game against the Bills a "no contest" after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field. The game was canceled.

Ahead of Sunday’s playoff game, Mixon said the presale of AFC Championship Game tickets was "disrespectful."

"I mean, to be honest, it’s disrespectful," he said Wednesday when asked if the reports motivated the team. "But we’re not worried about that s---. Like I said, we got a game to play on Sunday, right? So, you can’t count us out."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We got a game to play on Sunday. Like I said, that other stuff — that don’t mean s---. We’re going to go out there on Sunday, and we’re going to do what the hell we got to do to come back with the ‘W,’ and then we’re going to see what they’re talking about."