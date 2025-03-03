Jimmy Johnson retires from FOX Sports after incredible run as NFL analyst

Jimmy Johnson, an NFL coaching legend and a main figure on "Fox NFL Sunday," announced on Monday he will retire from broadcasting.

Johnson joined FOX Sports in 1994. He joined the network after his time coaching the Miami Dolphins came to an end. He would regularly appear with Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long and later Michael Strahan and Rob Gronkowski to offer pregame, halftime and postgame analysis of NFL games.

The 81-year-old two-time Super Bowl champion head coach revealed on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" that the 2024 season would be his last.

"I’ve made an extremely difficult decision, I’ve been thinking about it for the last four or five years, and I’ve decided to retire from FOX," he said. "I’m gonna miss it. I’m gonna miss all the guys. It’s been a great run starting back 31 years ago."

FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks called Johnson’s retirement news "bittersweet."

"Jimmy Johnson was there when ‘FOX NFL SUNDAY’ came on-air for the first time 31 years ago, and since then has been a cherished member of our FOX Sports family, which makes today’s retirement news bittersweet," Shanks said in a statement.

"Jimmy served as an inspiration to generations of football fans with his legendary swagger, one-of-a-kind insight and signature humor. From his motivating pep talks to his unmatched energy over the years, he was our coach who always pushed us to be better. We're incredibly grateful for his contributions in making ‘FOX NFL SUNDAY’ the top pregame show on TV, where we shared countless memorable moments, highlighted by surprising him live on-air with the news he was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame – an occasion we will never forget.

"Coach will be sincerely missed and we wish him the best as he sets sail into retirement, like only Jimmy Johnson can."

Bradshaw and Long are the only other teammates who have been on the show since its inception in 1994. Pam Oliver joined FOX’s NFL coverage in 1995.