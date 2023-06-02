Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Wolverines
Published

Jim Harbaugh admits responsibility in failed Glenn Schembechler hiring process: ‘We’ve got to be better’

Schembechler resigned 3 days after getting hired over his 'offensive' activity on Twitter

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Jim Harbaugh has taken responsibility for the failed vetting process that led to the hiring of Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, the son of longtime Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, after he was forced to resign just three days later over his "offensive" activity on social media. 

Schembechler, 53, was hired as Michigan’s assistant director of recruiting last month.

Bo Schembechler talks with a referee

Michigan Wolverines head coach Bo Schembechler talks with an official while his team warms up before the start of an NCAA football game circa 1986. Schembechler coached the Wolverines from 1969-89. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

However, he resigned just days later after reports revealed that his Twitter account appeared to feature several questionable "likes," including the suggestions that slavery and Jim Crow laws had a positive effect on Black people. 

SON OF LONGTIME MICHIGAN COACH APOLOGIZES OVER CONTROVERSIAL TWITTER 'LIKES'

"Once I became aware of things that were offensive — offensive to me, offensive to other members of our team — (we acted)," Harbaugh said to reporters after speaking at a football camp at Wayne State University on Thursday, The Detriot Free Press reported.

"We didn’t want that mindset around."

Jim harbaugh fist pump

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh gives a fist pump against the Colorado State Rams during the first half at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Schembechler played for his father, who coached Michigan from 1969-89, and spent the majority of his career as an NFL scout. Harbaugh also played for Bo Schembechler during his time with Wolverines and has remained close with the family. 

However, that is no excuse, Harbaugh said Thursday. 

"I’ve known Shemy for a long time, but there’s no sacred cows," Harbaugh said. "It’s not who we are — it’s not us."

Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines against Penn State

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is seen on the sideline during the first half of a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Harbaugh said the third-party company hired to perform checks on potential candidates has already been replaced, but he ultimately took responsibility for the failed process. 

"I read the report myself, the company who vets the social media came back and said ‘Very good, OK,’" he said, according to the report. "So we've got a new company doing that, but we’ve got to be better. I’ll take responsibility for that — if somebody can find that in a day, then we have to be able to be on it ourselves."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.